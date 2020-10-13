Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BYFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.78. 671,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

