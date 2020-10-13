Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.