Brokerages Anticipate COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report sales of $11.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.09 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,626.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year sales of $19.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 million to $28.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $24.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,924. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

