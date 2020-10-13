Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 1,915,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

