Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.07. Landec reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

LNDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Landec by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Landec in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

LNDC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,285. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.