Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). QEP Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%.

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 532.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 773,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 352,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.