Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.08). QEP Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%.

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 532.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 773,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 505,884 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,417,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 352,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

