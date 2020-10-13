Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

