Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE:KOR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.01. 217,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,204. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

