Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

MLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ MLND traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.56. 139,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

