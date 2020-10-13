Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $60.53. 5,373,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,013. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

