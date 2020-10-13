Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,776. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $805.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

