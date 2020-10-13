Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $45.92

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,827,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,581 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.60. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

