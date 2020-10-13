Brokerages Set BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Price Target at $10.00

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of BPOSY remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17. BPOST SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

