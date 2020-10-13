Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $12.82

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 1,143,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,434. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 287,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.