Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price at $35.30

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,345.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 463,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.