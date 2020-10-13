Brokerages Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Price Target at $44.75

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 146,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,022. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $61.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

