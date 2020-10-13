Brokerages Set Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.