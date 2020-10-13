Brokerages Set Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrolux will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

