Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target at $22.15

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLXN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

