Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $148.89

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.