Brokerages Set IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,066.54

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.92 ($13.95).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

IMI plc (IMI.L) stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The stock had a trading volume of 242,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 946.18.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,714 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £18,254.10 ($23,849.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,737 shares of company stock worth $1,849,978.

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

