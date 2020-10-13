Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $8.17

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 211,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,497,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

