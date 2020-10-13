Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $21.00

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

