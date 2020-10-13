Brokerages Set Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT at $25.15

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Momo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 78.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,266. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Momo has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

