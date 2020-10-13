Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $88.54

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.39.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 658,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,887. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

