Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $72.67

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

OTRK traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. 419,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.