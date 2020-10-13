Brokerages Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $103.13

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114,038 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Prologis by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 42.0% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.