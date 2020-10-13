Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $91.82

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after buying an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

