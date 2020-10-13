Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $119.13

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.13.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.38. 207,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,879. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,670 shares of company stock worth $2,385,025 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

