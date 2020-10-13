Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT at $119.13

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.13.
SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.38. 207,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,879. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,670 shares of company stock worth $2,385,025 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
