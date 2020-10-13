Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $66.92

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

SLG traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $50.69. 1,000,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,350. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

