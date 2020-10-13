Brokerages Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Target Price at $32.05

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 12,241,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,500. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of -0.21. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $204,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,481.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,353 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,201. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

