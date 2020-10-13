Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $133.67

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 264,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

