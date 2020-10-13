Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 46.70

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

TLW has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 17.21 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.64. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 221.03 ($2.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

