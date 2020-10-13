Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 589,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.