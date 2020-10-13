Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1,230.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 53.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 48.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.