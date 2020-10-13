Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Buckle has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.
BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.