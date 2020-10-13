Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Buckle has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

