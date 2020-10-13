Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $234.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.91. 2,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,711. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.88. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

