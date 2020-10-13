Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

LEN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,599,018 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

