Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 7,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

