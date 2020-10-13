Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 174.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $163,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.