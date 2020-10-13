Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 267.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,736. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

