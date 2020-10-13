Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in AT&T by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.