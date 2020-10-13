Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.48. 227,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

