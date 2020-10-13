Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 67,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,838. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

