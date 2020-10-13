Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. 26,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

