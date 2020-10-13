Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 3,981 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 128,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

