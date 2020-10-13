Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 982.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 11,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.