Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.