Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. 5,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

