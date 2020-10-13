Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $41,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,059. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

