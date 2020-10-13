Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 504 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. 166,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

